Silonkwe base station empowers rural schools to e-learning

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere (centre) launches the Silonkwe Base Station in Kezi on Thursday while Matebeleland South Provincial Minister Cde Abednico Ncube (third from right) Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Cde Dingumuzi Phuti (second from right) and Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cde Edgar Moyo (right) look on.

Mthabisi Tshuma in Silonkwe, Kezi

THE commissioning of the Silonkwe base station has empowered seven rural schools in Kezi in Matobo district to ensure that they can delve into e-learning.

The base station offers a fast third generation network which is key in the access of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs). The untimely closure of schools due to Covid-19 has seen online learning become the new normal and order of the day.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Silonkwa base station in Kezi, Matabeleland South on Thursday, Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Dr Jenfan Muswere hailed Matobo North MP Cde Edgar Moyo who is also the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education for his dedication in ensuring the base station acts as a bridge to digital divide.

He praised Matabeleland South Provincial Minister Cde Abednico Ncube for his continuous support in projects by the Ministry.

“Please join me in acknowledging the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Matebeleland South, Hon. Abednico Ncube, not only for being a courteous host, but for actively spearheading development within the province.

“I would also wish to congratulate the MP for the area, who is also the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Hon Edgar Moyo, for his commitment to his constituency, which has seen this third generation base station become a catalyst towards improving access to ICTs for seven rural schools within the area, capacitating them for e-learning, and plugging the digital gap as we embrace the Digital Economy,” said Minister Muswere.

Minister Muswere said such occasions should become the norm in the Second Republic so as to ensure network expansion across the country.

“As I officially commission Silonkwe site today, I hereby urge the community to safeguard the infrastructure to ensure that it is not vandalised.

“We look forward to more interventions and network expansion from NetOne, as well as all the other players within the ICT sector. Zimbabwe is indeed “Open for Business”,” he said.

He reiterated that as a Ministry, their resolve to improve mobile accessibility, is strengthened by the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Mnangagwa.

“The world is being driven by innovation, information and communication technologies, as such ICTs have become key fundamentals in the attainment of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, and becoming an upper middle income economy.

“As the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, our mandate is to use information technologies and communication solutions, to improve the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans, irrespective of location, throughout our great nation,” he said.

Minister Muswere urged the Silonkwe and the Kezi community to embrace the enhanced network provision, to facilitate and promote trade, within the constituency.

@mthabisi_mthire.