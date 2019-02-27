Social soccer fans in for a treat this weekend

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO social soccer supporters of are in for a high dosage of their favourite sport after the league decided to reschedule all games that failed to take off due to waterlogged pitches two weeks ago.

The affected teams will be called to action again the following day to fulfill their weekly schedule according to the arrangement.

According to the fixtures made available by Aloise Zhwaki Lunga the Bulawayo Social Soccer League fixtures secretary, teams that are going to bear the burden of water soaked pitches are Zulu Chiefs who take on 94 Strivers at Marisha Ground in Magwegwe West.

At Matshobana, Pioneer will host Pumula Crackers, while Real Shwelele will take on Gwabalanda at Inyathi Ground in Mpopoma.

Happy Valley will lock horns against Pelandaba at Mazai Ground leaving Zinwa to take on Wembley at Mambo Ground in Tshabalala.

According to the BSSL organising secretary Jemias Cheteni the league has no option but to host those games to cater for cup competitions at the end of the season.

“Teams have to play during this week so as to clear the backlog we have always advised them to have a bigger pool of players so that when such scenarios happen they will not have problems.

“Considering the size of our league which has two pools one with 26 and the other 24 playing league plus cups at the end of the season we might not be able to finish in time.

“At the same time this is not a new thing it has always been happening that when games are not played as scheduled they are played on the day as a double header or on a Saturday,” explained Cheteni.

When asked who will foot the bill since some clubs travelled to their scheduled venues despite the conditions of the pitch only to return without kicking a ball Cheteni said it is the duty of the league through the treasurer to reimburse them the losses incurred during the unsuccessful period.

Rescheduled Matches Saturday 2 March

Pioneer v P/Crackers ( Matshobana), Shwelele v Gwabalanda (Inyathi), Happy Valley v Pelandaba ( Mazai), Zinwa v Wembley (Mambo, Tshabalala), Celtics v Real Magwegwe (Emganwini)), Iminyela v FC Stars (Ndola, Njube), Zulu Chiefs v 94 Strivers (Marisha, Magwegwe)

Old Timers v FC Pirates (Pumula North), Edgars v Makwe (Somhlolo), PataPata v Brotherhood (Iminyela).

