Squash players get new kit

ZIMBABWE Squash junior players were presented with a new kit that they will don during the South Africa Under-19 Inter-provincial Schools Squash tournament which began yesterday.

A kit presentation ceremony was held in Harare and Bulawayo for players based in the two cities before they left for South Africa.

In Bulawayo, the presentation took place on Thursday evening.

Both ceremonies were graced by the Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe (SRAZ) Chairperson Lucky Mlilo.

The kit was donated by various companies.

In his speech, Mlilo said he hopes the youngsters will fly the country’s flag high during the tournament.

“It’s an honour to be here with you to see you off to South Africa and hand over the kit that has been donated by companies. We give thanks to them. We are very proud of you (players) and we hope that you will go and represent us well in South Africa. I wish you all the best,” said Mlilo.

He added that the players have to give their all and however, he will be staying behind as he is preparing for another tournament. The Bulawayo based players who received kits, both boys and girls start from Under-14s to Under-19s.

In the boys’ Under-19S there was Ryan Gwidzima and Sebastian Burns.

Langton Gwidzima and Mike Burns are the managers.

In the Under-16 boys there was Josh Engelbeght and the manager is Ian Engelbeght.

James Widdop, Jessie Crawford and Aneil Nkomo are part of the boys’ Under-14s team and are under the stewardship of Tammy Crawford.

In the Under-16 girls’ team, Bulawayo will be represented by Alicia Nyathi and Nanatte Hatinawedu. Natasha Gwitima, Jessica Lovendale and Owami Sithole are part of the girls’ Under-14s team. – @brandon_malvin