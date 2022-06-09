SRC lifts suspension of Zifa board

Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation has lifted the suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Association board.

Below is the statement issued by SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa in full:

The SRC hereby advises the public that following the outcome of the ZIFA extraordinary general congress held on 23rd April 2022, and the subsequent dismissal, with costs, of the appeals of Messrs Mamutse, Kamambo, Malandule, and Machana against their suspension by the SRC by the Administrative Court, the Commission has resolved that: –

(i) That the suspensions of Mrs. Barbara Chikosi and Messrs. Farai Jere and Sugar Chagonda, have been lifted with immediate effect.

(ii) That the reinstatement of Hon. Gift Banda as ZIFA Vice-President, by the ZIFA Congress during its EGM at its extraordinary general congress of 23rd April 2022, has been noted – Hon. Banda was never the subject of any suspension from the SRC.

(iii) That the appointment of Hon. Gift Banda as Interim President of ZIFA by the ZIFA Congress during its EGM aforesaid is duly noted.

The lifting of the suspensions is based on specific undertakings given to the SRC by members of the

ZIFA delegation in their meeting of 29th April 2022 with the Board of Commissioners.

Those undertakings have been reduced to writing and constitute an elaboration of a roadmap, previously made available to the SRC by FIFA on 6th December 2021.

The SRC Board Committee on ZIFA Restructuring is at a point where certain of its recommendations require to be placed before ZIFA formally. The lifting of the ZIFA suspension will aid in this important process, particularly in regard to the implementation of key reforms.

BDO Chartered Accountants have commenced their forensic audit into the financial and operational affairs of ZIFA. Their findings will be made public.

The SRC has directed ZIFA to inform FIFA and CAF of these developments.