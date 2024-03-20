Standards Bill to aid the growth of the country’s exports

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said introduction of the Standards Law will help grow the country’s exports through regulating the quality of goods and services under the consolidated African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

Cabinet on Tuesday, considered and approved the Principles of the Standards Bill, which were presented by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said Bill will create the Standards Institute of Zimbabwe and provide for the establishment of Provincial Standards Committees.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the public that the Standards Bill will guide the development of voluntary standards in the protection of safety, health and the environment. The Bill will create the Standards Institute of Zimbabwe, whose main mandate will be to develop, publish and promote voluntary standards and quality assurance in industry and commerce,” he said.

“The Bill will provide for the establishment of Provincial Standards Committees which will be entrusted with supervision, administration and financial management functions in the provinces.”

He said the framework of standards will be cascaded to all the country’s provinces to support the rural industrialisation agenda through production of quality and competitive goods and services.