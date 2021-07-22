Starafrica Corporation Limited board chairman steps down

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Listed sugar processor, Starafrica Corporation Limited chairman Mr Joe Mutizwa has stepped down.

In a board announcement, the company said Mr Rungamo Mbire had since been appointed the acting board chairperson.

“The company wishes to advise shareholders and other stakeholders that Mr J S Mutizwa has stepped down as Chairman and resigned from the Board of Directors at Starafrica Corporation Limited with immediate effect from 22 July 2021. Consequent thereof, the Board has appointed Mr R J Mbire as Acting Board Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting.”

The company paid gratitude to Mr Mutizwa for his sterling leadership and wise counsel during his tenure as chairman. The company said under his guidance, Starafrica Corporation Limited navigated turbulent times and turned around from a loss making entity to profitability.

“The company wishes Mr Mutizwa success in his future endeavours. The company also wishes Mr Mbire success in his tenure as Acting Chairman,” read part of the statement.