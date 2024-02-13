Student passes A’ Level with 15 points…..seeks university assistance

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

NKAZIMULO Mbayiwa a former student from Njube High School is appealing for assistance to enable him to proceed to university after passing his Advanced Level with 15 points.

He completed his A-level in 2023 and is now awaiting to go to university.

Mbayiwa said he is looking for a scholarship and help from well-wishers so that he is able to make his dream of becoming a lawyer a reality.

“From the word go, I have wanted to be a lawyer or a political scientist. I want to deliver justice in Zimbabwe and that motivated and drove me to attain these results,” he said.

Mbayiwa said throughout his academic journey he has faced a lot of challenges but through the support he got from his mother and his high school headmistress, he managed to linger on.

“My mother cannot afford to pay for my fees because she is unemployed. The little that she gets from cleaning people’s houses, she uses to pay rent, buy food and take care of my siblings,”

“My high school headmistress really assisted me a lot as she connected me with BEAM so that my school fees could be paid for. She also motivated me, bought me books and helped with whatever she could to ensure that my academic needs were catered for,” he said.

“For now, l am grounded as I have nowhere to start from; l am appealing for assistance from well-wishers to offer me financial support so that I can be able to pursue my studies further,” he said.

Mbayiwa studied History, Literature in English and Ndebele and scored three A’s respectively.