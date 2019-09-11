Taylor, Maruma drive Chevrons to victory over BCB XI in warm up fixture

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe 144-3 in 17.2 overs (Taylor 57*, Maruma 46*, H Masakadza 31, Afif Hossain 3/19) beat BCB XI 142-7 in 20 overs (Sabbir Rahman 30, Mushfiqur Rahim 26, Mohammad Naim 23, Williams 3/18, Madziva 2/35, Jarvis 1/17) by seven wickets

ZIMBABWE made a winning start to their cricket tour of Bangladesh when they defeated Bangladesh Cricket Board Eleven by seven wickets in a Twenty20 warm match played at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean bowlers did a magnificent to restrict BCB XI to 142 for seven in 20 overs. Zimbabwe then lost three wickets on their way to victory with 16 balls to spare. Left arm spinner Sean Williams led the Zimbabwean bowling attack with three wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Pace bowler Neville Madziva had two for 35 in three while there was one wicket apiece for seamers Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara.

Brendan Taylor controlled the Zimbabwean run chase with an unbeaten 57 off 44 deliveries, with the opener dispatching two fours and three sixes. Taylor put on an opening stand of 42 with skipper Hamilton Masakadza, with the Chevrons skipper contributing 31. Timycen Maruma struck a quick fire unbeaten 46 from 28 deliveries in an unbroken third wicket stand of 78 with Taylor to lead the Chevrons to victory.

BCB XI had some notable names, these being Sabbir Rahman who top scored with 30 and Mushfiqur Rahim whose contribution with the bat was 26.

Zimbabwe are in action in the first match of the triangular series on Friday with Bangladesh being their opponents. The Chevrons take to the field once again the following day when they face Afghanistan.

