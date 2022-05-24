Tendy Three Investments donate desks, chairs to Binga High School

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

TENDY Three Investments (TTI), the company that is in partnership with the City of Bulawayo to manage the city’s parking system on Saturday donated 500 desks as well as the same number of chairs to Binga High School.

Bongani Nyathi, the TTI managing director and executive chairman Lizwe Mabuza led the company’s delegation to the handover of the Bulawayo sourced furniture valued at US$40 000 in Binga. The consignment was handed over to Binga High School deputy headmaster Blessmore Siasweka at a ceremony also attended by a member of the school’s development association Richard Mugande, Land Siansolo Kabome, the Binga District development coordinator and Julias Mudimba Siatambika, the Binga District acting schools inspector.

Mabuza said as a former student of Binga High School, he visited his ex-school two months ago where he discovered that the furniture being used was in an appalling state, hence the decision to make the donation.

“I am a former student of Binga. I did my secondary school there from form 1-4 in 1993 to 1996. So, I paid the school a visit two months back and saw the deplorable state of the school furniture, hence this pledge. From Binga I then came back to Bulawayo for my A-levels at Northlea High School,’’ Mabuza said.

In addition, Mabuza said they also took a plumber to work on the school’s toilets which are not flushing for now, which is a health hazard that needs urgent attention. Binga High School, built in 1983 has an enrollment of 615 learners.

