The many faces of the Valentine’s Day

The Sunday News

Nonsikelelo Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter  

Story behind the Valentine`s day  

Ancient Romans are partly responsible for the name of our modern day of love. Emperor Claudius Two executed two men both named Valentine on 14 February, though in different years in the 3rd Century AD. Their martyrdom was honoured by the Catholic Church with the celebration of  St Valentine`s day.

Valentine as a day Romance  

To some it is a day that has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia held in mid-February at the end of the 5th century.  Pope Gelasius replaced Lupercalia with St Valentine day. It came to be celebrated as a day of romance from about the 14th century.

14 February is the Black day in India  

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed on February 14 when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber on the Srinagar Jammu highway in Pulwama district in 1989.

Islamic culture on Valentine`s day  

Pakistan and Indonesia banned their people from celebrating Valentine`s day because it is not part of the Islamic culture and Valentine`s s for Christians.

The bible takes on the 14th 

1 john 4 vs. 7-12  …who does not love does not know God for God is love.

