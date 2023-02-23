Three die from Covid-19

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The country recently recorded three Covid-19 deaths as cases of the pandemic continue to be recorded amid an intensified vaccination programme in the country.

Cabinet received an update on the country‘s response to the Covid-19 pandemic by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development who is acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Professor Amon Murwira.

“A total of 308 new cases were recorded during the week, compared to 551 the previous week. There were three new deaths recorded during the week compared to zero the previous week,” read the lasted Post Cabinet report.

The Minister also noted that the National Vaccination Programme was still ongoing with vaccination campaigns targeting people aged 12 years and above being intensified in all provinces including schools.

He said in view of the few new cases recorded each week, the need for vigilance still remains among communities and Cabinet has resolved that provincial teams must continue to strengthen the ongoing vaccination campaign and ensure that all stakeholders including community leaders are on board.

He further highlighted that enforcement of existing Covid-19 regulations especially on vaccination must continue and that communities must continue to protect themselves by adhering to all recommended public health and social measures.

