Tourism sector launches Covid-19 mobile application

Rutendo Nyeve

The tourism industry has stepped up efforts in the fight against Covid-19 in preparation for the reopening of the industry through the unveiling of a mobile application that will enable patient-centric healthcare.

The application which is called epione.net is a mobile and web-based platform that connects all stakeholders in the healthcare value chain and enables patient-centric healthcare.

The application which is a response to Covid-19 has seen the adoption of the platform and patient application that can offer businesses across the board with a safe, secure and seamless way to manage the safety of staff and patrons against the global pandemic.

The tourism industry has thus been one of the industries that has adopted the application with the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe recently unveiling it to its members. Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) unveiled the application virtually which saw a Zoom presentation by the association’s Vice President Farai Chimba.

“I was in Bulawayo where i hosted a HAZ zoom presentation on Wednesday last week on a new application we unveiled to members to help them bridge technology and their operators in the fight against Covid” said Chimba

The presentation which ran under the theme ‘Its time to re-open. Re-open excitement. Re-open adventure. Re-open opportunities’ saw a detailed elaboration of how the application will help the hospitality industry as well as the application’s means of operandi.

Epione.net Chief Executive Officer Garikai Govati said the application which was created by young Africans is expected to help the hospitality industry to reopen under a safe, secure and seamless way in managing the safety of the industry.

“As a team of passionate young Africans, we created epione.net as a mobile and web-based platform that connects all stakeholders in the healthcare value chain and enables patient-centric healthcare. In response to covid-19, we have adapted our platform and patient application to offer businesses across the board, including the hospitality industry with a safe, secure and seamless way to manage the safety of their staff and patrons in an era where we have to be more vigilant than ever. We anticipate that the hospitality industry is going to play a big role in helping us all to feel more like ourselves again, as we take advantage of this new lease on life! However, it’s still important to reopen adventure safely,” said Govati.

He further assured that the healthcare solution will enable the hospitality industry to conduct entirely digital, contactless entrance screening for both employees and clients while also providing requisite data to support decision-making on Covid-19 and beyond.

“Our digital healthcare solution allows any organisation in any industry to conduct entirely digital, contactless entrance screenings for their employees, guests and customers efficiently. We are confident that organisations in the hospitality industry will be able to go back to running smooth operations, with the data required to support decision-making on Covid-19 and beyond. Epione.net also allows the hospitality industry to operate in compliance with local and international regulations at all times. In addition, by enabling users to book PCR tests on the platform and free patient app, we have created a way for the hospitality industry to look forward to welcoming back international visitors to our beautiful country. We are so excited to empower Zimbabwean businesses with the latest technology to promote safe and contactless hospitality experiences, and to provide them with a competitive edge to get us back onto the global stage,” said Govati

These efforts by the Hospitality industry come at a time the country has already set the ball rolling towards the re-opening of the multi foreign currency generating industry.

@nyeve14