Triangle United, Ngezi Platinum Chibuku Super Cup match postponed due to Covid-19

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Chibuku Super Cup match between Triangle United and Ngezi Platinum Stars that was scheduled for Saturday at Mandava Stadium has been postponed.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Premier Soccer League said the postponement is to afford Triangle United players as well as officials time to recover after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This serves to advise that the Chibuku Super Cup match between Triangle United FC and Ngezi Platinum Stars FC scheduled to be played on Saturday 33 July 2021 has been postponed. This is to allow Triangle United FC players and officials who tested positive for Covid-19 to self-isolate in line with Covid-19 protocols.

“Clubs are reminded to follow Covid-19 protocols and guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. The postponed fixture will be rearranged in due course,’’ read the statement from the PSL.

This becomes the second Chibuku Super Cup match to be postponed this week.

On Monday, the PSL announced that the fixture between ZPC Kariba and Harare City had been rescheduled to 7 July. The PSL said the rearrangement was necessitated by the need for ZPC Kariba players and officials to comply with Covid-19 protocols regarding self-isolation. – @Mdawini_29