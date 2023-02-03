Tsano leaves Ngezi Platinum

The Sunday News

Veteran football goalkeepers coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu has parted ways with Premiership side Ngezi Platinum. The club announced today on its social media twitter handle.

“Ngezi Platinum Football Club would like to announce the departure of Goalkeepers Coach Cosmas Zulu after mutually agreeing on termination of his contract. The Club would like to thank Tsano for his contributions to Madamburo and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Tsano has vast experience having been involved in football as a player and coach for over 50 years with a number of clubs that include Highlanders, the now defunct AmaZulu and the junior national teams.

