Two Bulawayo gyms granted permission by SRC to reopen

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO gyms in Bulawayo have been allowed to reopen their premises after satisfying inspectors from the Sports and Recreation Commission that they ready to stick to strict guidelines meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Body Works Gym as well as Pro-Active Gym are the two fitness facilities in the city that have been allowed to resume operations as provided for in Statutory Instrument 115 of 2020. Prince Mupazviriho SRC director general confirmed on Wednesday that some Bulawayo gyms had been given the green light to resume operations.

“One or two gyms in Bulawayo have been granted permission to reopen, those who have applied, our team is going around advising gyms around the country that they have to register with the SRC and then come up with approved plans,’’ Mupazviriho said.

According to Mupazviriho, the gyms have to write to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation through the SRC who then evaluate the facilities to see if they comply with the requirements.

Furthermore, assessments are done on a weekly basis for those that would have applied for permission to recommence operations.

“Applications done to the Minister of through the SRC, case by case basis. We assess each facility, once we are satisfied, we confirm that they can go ahead, it’s what they submit, if that is what is in place then permission is granted.”

Body Works Gym, with two gyms, one in the Bulawayo CBD and another in the city’s industrial areas have now received the letter from Mupazviriho to recommence business.

The gym is expected, according to the communication from SRC ensure that its members observe Covid-19 preventative and containment measures at all times.

Enforcement officers will monitor compliance the stipulated conditions, with any violation to result in the taking away of the authority and other sanctions as provided by law.

Nathan Greenland, the Body Works Gym director said they are reopening on Monday 13 July. They have taken advantage of the forced closure to give their gyms a fresh new look.

Pro-Active Gym owner, Desmond Marongedza indicated that they were ready to open their doors to customers soon as they get the letter authorising them to do from the SRC. The gym was inspected last Saturday and the letter from SRC should come this week.

Gyms in the country shut down at the end of March as measures kicked in to stop the spread of Covid-19.

