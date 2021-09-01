Two Warriors players ruled out of World Cup qualifiers after testing positive for Covid-19

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO South Africa based players have been ruled out of Zimbabwe’s two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Zimbabwe face neighbours South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on Friday before they make the trip to East Africa for a date with Ethiopia next week Tuesday.

The two players are out of the two matches after they tested positive for Covid-19, which means the Warriors squad is down to 24 players.

Since some players called up by the Warriors could not make it due to various reasons, the Zdravko Logarusic led technical team had to call up for replacements.

Players called up as replacements for those not available are Godknows Murwira of Dynamos, Kevin Moyo who plays for Nkana in Zambia, the FC Platinum duo of William Stima and Silas Songani. Ishmael Wadi of JDR Stars in South Africa’s GladAfrica Championship, Knox Mutizwa who turns out for Lamontville Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership and Farai Madhananga who plays for Marumo Gallants across the Limpopo.

The Warriors held their first training session at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday and fine tuning at the same venue again on Wednesday before they have their final session on Thursday.

Goalkeepers

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders

Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos), Kevin Moyo (Nkana), William Stima (FC Platinum)

Midfielders

Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Tafadzwa Rusike, Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Farai Madhananga (Marumo Gallants), Silas Songani FC Platinum), Knowledge Musona (captain, Al-Tai)

Strikers

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyon), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

