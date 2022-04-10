COMMENT: Uhuru celebrations in Bulawayo: more than a mere change of venue, geography

THE National Development Strategy 1 document stresses that in order to attain improved and inclusive governance as well as socioeconomic development, the Devolution and Decentralisation agenda will focus on the following: Enhanced democratic participation of people in decision making, improved good governance and service delivery, maintain Zimbabwe as a Unitary peaceful state, utilise local competitive and comparative advantages, stimulate economic development, fiscal capacitation of the lower tiers of Government, pursue cohesive policies and legislation, configure Government structures at lower levels and implement a new culture in the management of public affairs and resources in Local Government structures.

The fruits of the economic policy that is driving the country towards attaining an Upper Middle-Income Economy by year 2030, is beginning to be seen by all. Massive infrastructural development has taken place across the country using Devolution Funds, where provinces and districts are able to identify their own needs and then prioritise what should be done with the money coming from Central Government in the form of Devolution Funds.

As the country inches closer to the 42nd independence day celebrations, which will be held in Bulawayo for the first time, what is also of interest is that President Mnangagwa has said that the hosting of national events will not be monopolised by one province ever again.

“For the first time in the history of our 42 years of Independence, we mark this sacred day away from Harare, our capital city.

The commemorative festivities will be held in Bulawayo, our second largest capital. This is much more than a mere change of venue and geography.

It is a profound statement on collective ownership of the day. We all share it as Zimbabweans, regardless of village, town, city, district or province. Indeed, that day unites us all as one people, whatever our colour, creed, tribe, sub-culture, language, age or gender. For that reason, no one place or city monopolises its commemoration,” said President Mnangagwa in his weekly article carried in full in this paper last week.

Furthermore, the independence celebrations will in future be more than just a day or two of festivities, but will also include a week-long conference where the host province will be able to articulate its economic journey, as well as challenges. This will give Government a clear picture of how locals need to be assisted.

“Again, this is more than a mere hosting responsibility; it is an opportunity for the national leadership to concentrate its focus on specific and peculiar needs of each region when it hosts this national event.

In future, the host region must arrange for a week-long conference preceding the Anniversary, and during which the focus will be on it exclusively.

This neatly dovetails with our broader, constitutionally mandated policy of devolution by which powers of, and decisions on, governance and development cascades down to regions.”

There is no doubt that the devolution and decentralisation policy is blowing fresh air into our way of doing things, be they economic, social or political.