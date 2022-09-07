University fee hike illegal – Minister

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has warned universities against increasing fees without its approval, amid reports that a number higher learning institutions in the country have unilaterally hiked fees.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira last Friday said fees for all undergraduate categories remain unchanged.

“Universities have not hiked any fees. We have not yet signed the ordinance which gives rise to the new fees structure. However, we will adjust fees as usual because you cannot expect that we can run a university based a fee structure of ZW$15 000,” said Prof Murwira.

Meanwhile Prof Murwira said government has availed various facilities to help those struggling with fees payment.

“We will adjust fees but at the same time as you know we have programs for those students who cannot afford fees. We have ‘the work for fees program’

“Our message to all students who might be having problems with fees payment, there are several avenues. There is no need to be shy that you cannot afford. What we want is for brains to work and we will be able to get out of poverty because of those brains. So that is the approach that we use. So, we are very sincere that we are interested in schooling this country out of poverty,” said Prof Murwira