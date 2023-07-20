UPDATE | One person has been killed in the Johannesburg CBD explosion

The explosion near Joburg’s Bree Taxi rank (South Africa) has claimed one life leaving 48 people injured. The explosion, which caused fissures on the roads near the Bree Street Taxi Rank, occurred around 5pm on Wednesday when most people were getting ready to go home.

According to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the body of a male person has been recovered near where the explosion occurred. So far 48 people have been confirmed to have affected by the incident, according to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi during a Thursday morning media briefing. Earlier Mulaudzi said that those injured in the incident were receiving medical attention.

“The other 41 people were treated for serious to moderate and also minor injuries on site and were later transported to various healthcare facilities throughout the city of Johannesburg for further medical care.

The incident has caused disruption to the normally bustling Bree Street as taxis and commuters have been forced to find alternative routes.

“At this stage most parts of the roads in and around Bree Street are still closed. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes,” said Mulaudzi.

It is suspected that a gas leak was the cause of the incident. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday night said Egoli Gas technicians found a minor leak from a 100m gas pipe and said investigations into the cause of the explosion was still underway.- sowetanlive.co.za