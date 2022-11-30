UPDATED: Grade Seven results out

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE grade seven results are out with a 40.09 percent pass rate. A decline from the previous year’s pass rate which was 41.13 percent.

The results will be accessible on the Zimbabwe Schools Exams Council (Zimsec) portal from today. The announcement was made by Zimsec Board Chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje and said School heads will be able to collect the results from their regional offices on Thursday.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2022 ZIMSEC Grade Seven Examination results. Heads of Schools will be able to collect the results from their respective ZIMSEC Regional Offices from Thursday, the 1″ of December 2022,” said Prof Mwenje.

He said the Online Results Portal will be open for the viewing of results this Wednesday 30 November 2022.

The 2022 examination writing session was restored back to the traditional times of October after the lifting of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions which disrupted the school calendar for the past two years.

Professor Mwenje said there was an increase in candidature which recorded a national pass rate of 40.09 percent passrate.

“A total of 343 169 candidates sat for the 2022 Grade 7 examinations as compared to 325 573 candidates who sat for the same examinations in 2021 showing a 5,4 percent increase in candidature. This is equivalent to an additional 17 596 candidates.

“The 2022 Grade 7 Examination session recorded a national pass rate of 40,09 percent. This is a slight decrease of 1.04 percent in candidates’ performance from last year’s pass rate of 41,13 percent,” said Prof Mwenje.

He said Out of the 343 169 candidates who sat for the 2022 Grade 7 examinations, 177 466 were females while 165 703 were males.

“The pass rate for female candidates is 43.66 percent while that of male candidates stands at 36, 22 percent. The results show that female candidates out-performed their male counterparts,” SAID Prof Mwenje.

Meanwhile, indigenous languages recorded higher pass rates when compared to all other subjects which is a precedence that was observed in 2019, 2020, and 2021 examinations.

Professor Mwenje said pupils with special needs were not left behind as a total of 323 candidates sat for a range of subjects from five to six. Of these 208 wrote six subjects while 91 candidates with hard-of-hearing sat for five subjects. The pass rate for special needs candidates in 2022 was 30.43 percent as compared to 54.88 percent recorded in 2021.

