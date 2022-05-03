Upgrading the working conditions in all sectors critical: Zanu-PF

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE ruling Zanu-PF party has reiterated that the Second-Republic’s ‘Engagement and Re-Engagement’ policy position is sincerely dedicated to consistent interactions with labour unions as they are the nucleus of dialogue and finding solutions to welfare challenges affecting the workers.

This was contained in the party’s Workers’ day message by the secretary for labour and production, Cde Kenneth Musanhi.

He said it was important to note the party’s role in delivering an egalitarian society that broke the barriers of racist class divisions.

“It is common cause that the birth of our independence is a marital product of the Party and the working class. In other words, ZANU PF is a workers’ party. Therefore, Workers Day offers a gives the Party as reflective opportunity to remember the collegiality it shares with all workers across the formal and informal sectors.

“The military as a strategic work force of the struggle transformed the fate of oppression and proved the ultimate strength of the working people in determining their destiny and dismantling the artificial barriers created by minority capitalist class. Without doubt, Zanu-PF existentially intertwined to our hard-working people,” said Cde Musanhi.

He revealed that due to the history behind the birth of the country’s independence, the ruling party and the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) are Siamese twins sustained by the umbilical cord of the class consciousness of teachers, nurses, miners, farm and mine workers among many other citizens whose skills are immensely contributing to our national fiscal growth.

“As a Party of this distinguished group of citizens, we refuse to recede and dignify the challenges they face as a result of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Anglo-American capitalist oligarchs. We are aware that our economic problems are a consequence of our agrarian revolution which transformed farm workers into farm owners.

“As a result, our policy preoccupation is that of ensuring that our people’s disposable incomes are not eroded by inflation and that the purchasing power of our Zimbabwean Dollar is strengthened. Guided by our mandate to policy-making as the Party in government, salaries and wages must be commensurate with basic needs,” said the party’s secretary for labour and production.

He further revealed that the ruling party stands in solidarity with the ZCTU in that they were both committed to accelerating policy efforts aimed at increasing the dignity of every worker in Zimbabwe.

“Upgrading the working conditions in all sectors of our economy is not only ideologically imperative, but it translates to the betterment of various livelihood pillars of our society namely the health and education sectors; as well as eradicating poverty, vulnerable and bolstering food security measures.

“On that note, I urge all trade unions through the ZCTU banner to constantly engage with the Party’s Production and Labour Department for increased policy advocacy in ‘Restoring the Dignity of the Worker’. Our ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ proposition would be hallow if the workers are not in a strategic partnership with the Party and Government,” said Cde Musanhi.

He said byu virtue of being a pro-poor party, Zanu-PF becomes the enabling ideological nexus for solidarity in the quest to safeguard the worker’s dignity in the face of a changing global capitalist order.