US$43,6 million for Coronavirus fight in Zim

Bruce Ndlovu , Sunday News Reporter

THE United Kingdom has pledged US$43,6 million to help Zimbabwe fight against Coronavirus ( COVID-19 )pandemic.

Through its supporting partners Unicef, World Health Organisation, UNDP and World Foood Programme, the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), will be providing medical supplies, infection prevention and control, broadcast messaging, child support, psycho-social support for front-line workers, WASH facilities and humanitarian aid to help mitigate the crisis among the poorest and most vulnerable across the country.

In a statement, Head of DFID Zimbabwe, Ms Cate Turton said the aid package was aimed at the most vulnerable in society.

“We are working with our partners to rapidly reorganise and scale-up our UK aid programmes to support the COVID19 response in Zimbabwe and urge others to as well. Our priority is to reach the most vulnerable communities and those most in need and to also reduce the risk and impact of COVID19.

I’d like to say a huge thanks to our partners and especially front-line humanitarian workers who continue to deliver despite facing many challenges. We urge all actors to abide by the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence,” she said.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 11 cases of COVID-19, with two fatalities recorded.

President Mnangagwa has launched an official appeal of US$2,2 billion of humanitarian aid over the next 12 months, with over two thirds for drought relief food and agriculture and US$220 million to fight COVID-19.

◦