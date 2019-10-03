‘Use sports to foster peace’

Mandla Moyo, Sports reporter

USING sport to reach out to the nation on the need to live in harmony with each other, local civic organisations made up of churches and political parties, among others organs converged on White City Stadium last week to spread the message of peace to the Bulawayo community.

This ongoing programme saw 24 teams from districts around Bulawayo sweat it out the netball court to determine the winner.

National Peace Trust communications director Christopher Chivinge said the tournament was not only about sports but the need to promote living together in peace as well as harmony within the communities.

“This tournament is not just about sport but to promote peace through sport, as they play you hardly notice the divisions that we see in the communities. “On the pitch they exist together in harmony without fighting each other which is the major thrust of this initiative. This initiative is motivated by a similar one that was used long back in Nicaragua to bring together warring parties to live in harmony after being pushed apart by the war in that country. As an organisation we are saying instead of fighting which usually leads to loss of life among other things, use that energy on the field of play responsible,” he added.

@mandlamoyo3