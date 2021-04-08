Vaccination programme rolled out to the clergy

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO’S city health department this week began vaccinating members of the clergy with the local authority further revealing that all their clinics have also been designated as vaccination points.

According to a notice from the Bulawayo City Council Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, the local authority, working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, was now stepping up the vaccination programme with all 19 council run clinics offering the service.

Vaccination teams can also be found at United Bulawayo Hospitals, Mpilo Central Hospital and Mater Dei hospital.

“Please note that all Bishops, Pastors, Priests and Clergy under essential services are requested to go to VIVAT Health Centre as from Tuesday 6 April 2021 to Monday, 12 April 2021,” reads part of the notice.

Meanwhile, Cabinet on Wednesday endorsed the new Vaccination certificate card which among other things has been introduced to curb the proliferation of fake vaccination cards.

Presenting at a post Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mrs Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that the new card with be printed by Fidelity printers and will soon be rolled out to the public.

“Following reports of production of fake vaccination cards by unscrupulous individuals, Government in liaison with Fidelity Printers and the Registrar Generals’ Office has strengthened security measures through designing a water-tight Vaccination Certificate Card.

“The card, to be printed by Fidelity Printers, will exhibit the following features: invisible coat of arms, which shines under UV Light; fluorescent numbering; water-marked security paper; micro text underground; and guilloche pattern. Government will leave no stone unturned in apprehending greedy malcontents bend on tampering with the security features of the Vaccination Cards,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Wednesday 14 105 people received their first dose of the vaccine with 2 679 getting their second dose, this brings the cumulative figures to 153 238 for the first dose and 26179 for the second dose.