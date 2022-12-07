Veteran journalist seeks help for injured son

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

VETERAN journalist and former Sunday News, News Editor, Methuseli Moyo is appealing for donations of US$5000 to facilitate a critical spinal surgery for his son Honest, who was involved in a car accident last week.

The accident occurred along the Bulawayo-Gweru highway, on 1 December while Honest was on his way to the Midlands State University (MSU) for graduation rehearsals, killing two others who were travelling in the same vehicle.

Honest (24), who was to graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce Accounting degree, suffered spinal injuries.

He is currently admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo waiting to be operated on, but the family has no means to raise the medical fees, totaling US$5 000 for now.

“The amount needed is for hospital sundries that are required and will be used during the operation and for neurosurgeons’ fees. I am appealing to colleagues and well-wishers to assist me raise these funds. We have so far managed to raise US1 500 and are asking for help to raise the remainder. Honest is due for the operation on Saturday 10 December 2022 if the moneys are paid by then,” said Moyo.

Moyo said he is also to pay for hospital fees dependent on the duration of his son’s admission at institution.

Banking details for Moyo are as follows;

Bank Details

ZB Bank

4304272353405 Nostro

4304272353200 Rtgs

Ecocash 0772764664

InnBucks 0772764664

@NyembeziMu