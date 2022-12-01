Victoria Falls armed robber gets away with US$12K

Victoria Falls armed robber gets away with US$12K Images of the robber captured by CCTV

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have clarified that the armed robber who pounced at ZB bank in Victoria Falls on Wednesday got away with US$12 000, contrary to social media reports claiming that he had managed steal US$100 000.

According to witnesses, the suspect remained in the bank purportedly filling in bank slips before producing a gun and raiding the bank. Pictures of the suspected armed robber were caught on the CCTV and have since been circulating on social media.

Zimbabwe Republic Police National Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery.

“I can confirm that an armed robber raided ZB bank yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon and got away with US$12 000. This is in contrary to the social media reports that are saying US$100 000 which is not true. I do not have much details on the matter but investigations are underway,” said Ast Com Nyathi.

