Voter registration extended

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has extended the mobile voter registration blitz by five days.

The blitz which was scheduled to end on 21 March will now continue up to 26 March. ZEC announced the extension on their social media platforms on Friday afternoon.

This comes a day after the electoral body’s Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said bad weather encountered in various parts of the country had caused technical hitches in the mobile voter registration blitz that is taking place across the country.

She said bad weather resulted in delays at some registration centres as it affected the solar charging system of registration machines, especially where there is no electricity grid.

ZEC established 4 474 centres where citizens can register to vote during the mobile biometric voter registration which began on Sunday.

Bulawayo has 71 centres.

