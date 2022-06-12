VP Chiwenga urges peace at cell level

Victor Maphosa in Hwedza

ZANU-PF party members should uphold unity and peace ahead of next year’s harmonised elections, the ruling party’s Second Secretary and Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has said.

He made the call yesterday while attending the party’s National Cell Day meeting at his home village in Hwedza District, Mashonaland East Province.

“I am happy that we managed to meet at this cell today.

First and foremost, we must be united as a party.

Unity begins here, at cell level, which is why we always say ‘musangano unotanga pama cell’, because without a cell, there won’t be a branch, no district, no province.

So cells are important because that is where the party starts,” he said.

Unity at cell level, VP Chiwenga added, would enable the ruling party to triumph in next year’s polls.

“So if we are united at cell level, our party will remain strong.

We must ensure that all those registered are here and on voting day, they will cast their vote.

That is why we emphasise unity.

Our register should have the same names that appear on a voters’ roll.”

VP Chiwenga attended the National Cell Day meeting in Chigondo, Makarichi Cell, Ward 9 in Hwedza South.

Like any other Zanu-PF member, he followed proceedings which were presided over by Makarichi Cell chairperson Cde Stanley Mutete.

However, as a senior party member at the meeting, he was given the floor to address other cell members soon after verification of registers was complete.

Zanu-PF introduced the National Cell Day, which will be held annually, to strengthen its grassroots structures.

Ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections, this year’s National Cell Day marks the beginning of the party’s membership recruitment drive and voter mobilisation exercise that targets five million votes.