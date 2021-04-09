VP Chiwenga worried over Sacred Heart school Covid-19 infections

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has expressed concern over the increased Covi-19 cases being recorded at some private schools in Matabeleland South, imploring the public to become more vigilant to avoid the spread of the disease.

The concern comes after more than 104 Covid-19 infections were reported at Sacred Heart Girls High School in Esigodini. Three cases were also reported at Girls College in Bulawayo.

VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Zimbabwe Leather Sector Strategy (2021-2030) in Bulawayo this morning.

“The scourge of Covid-19 is still with us and manifesting in new variants. Just last night I was taken aback when I got the news of the Scared Heart High School where we heard the school was affected by Covid-19. One or two people, either from staff or pupils went into the school and infected 104 students and teachers, but we are paying attention to that,” he said.

He said the virus was still there and must be taken as a serious health issue.

“This disease, we still have it, we must take it seriously all of us. We must stay on course and never relax. I wish to encourage everyone to continue following the World Health Organisation protocols as well as our Ministry of Health and Child Care laid down producers. Let us continue to wear our masks, wash our hands regularly. Avoid super spreaders like unnecessary gatherings and maintain social distancing,” he warned.

The VP also commended the national vaccination programme that is underway.

“The vaccination programme by the Government is progressing very well, I urge all of us to embrace this necessary programme which is being offered for our people for free, in order to enhance human capital development as a critical tool for our national development. Let us all take heed, what we see in other parts of the world is not pleasing. Every life matters so let’s protect ourselves and let’s protect our neighbour, let’s protect our families,” he added.

