WATCH: Chiefs start training on the Marriages Act

CHIEFS from around the country have converged in Bulawayo where they are receiving training on the Marriages Act which was passed two years ago and also on their new role as marriage officers.

The Traditional Chiefs Conference is going under the theme ‘Sensitising our traditional leaders on inheritance laws in Zimbabwe’.

President of the Chiefs Council Chief Mtshana Kumalo spoke on the role of the Chiefs in this regard which he said came with more responsibilities.

“We reminded the Ministry of Justice that we needed to be trained to Marriages Act since the law had been passed two years ago and we had been given the mandate to be marriages officers.

They never took time and we are here to be trained on how it works,” he said.

He said it is the duty of the Chiefs council to also work with all government departments and it is import to strengthen the capacity of the traditional leaders to undertake this new role.

Chief Mtshana said they want to carry out this job effectively with all knowledge available about the act without infringing on other people’s rights.

“Marriages brings together two people and the bigger family unit there are rules and regulations that must be followed when one is getting married. The two must be married without duress, with no third force pushing them into marriage. Peoples rights must be respected,” he said.

He said women have been empowered and are now beneficiaries of the inheritance they deserve that was not there before.

“For the next two days we will learn about marriage, inheritance and how we must carry out our duties as traditional leaders fairly. All beneficiaries of any inheritance must benefit. We need to protect the rights of beneficiaries and preserve our culture and laws,” added Chief Mtshana.

He emphasized the role played by Chiefs and the added duties of being marriage officers saying they need to also be remunerated accordingly.

