WATCH: Rugare/Hlalani Kahle medical aid, a game changer in the medical fraternity

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Ms Quinn Sowa, a Zimbabwean who was based in the United Kingdom (UK) has heeded to the Second Republic’s call to invest back home in a bid to ensure the country reaches an upper middle economy by 2030.

Establishing a medical aid, Rugare/ Hlalani Kahle medical aid, that caters for everyone regardless of their social status, her goal as the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director is to ensure healthcare needs of citizens are taken care of.

Ms Sowa who has lived in the UK for over 22 years has 15 years experience as a psychiatrist nurse and psychology as well.

Narrating her motivation behind entering the medical aid sector in the country, she said: “I came here in 2020 with my children to visit just for about three weeks but unfortunately my son became so ill and l took him to a private hospital. When we got there, they wanted money upfront before attending to my son, however the service delivery was very poor even after paying as they kept on requiring more money for each and every thing.”

Ms Sowa said after having to part with over US$5 000, her heart bled as she wondered how ordinary people were managing to get medical attention with huge sums of money required by medical facilities.

She said even the issue of shortfalls was an obstacle that saw many people failing to get medical attention when they need it the most.

“The experience and the difficulties as l person who live in the Diaspora got me thinking that what about the ordinary person they could actually die because they would not have that kind of money. So, it pushed me to want to make a difference in the community.”

Ms Sowa said her goal is to ensure everyone is able to access healthcare at a reasonable price despite being employed or not, hence the birth of Rugare/ Hlalani Kahle medical aid which opened its doors to the public in August.

She said with the official launch set for Wednesday this week, to date they have about 300 members subscribed with the number possibly reaching 500 once this month’s membership is also compiled.

Ms Sowa added: “Not only are we making a change in healthcare sector but also creating employment as we heed to President Mnangagwa’s call for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to invest back home. We have branches here in Bulawayo Harare, South Africa and the UK where those outside the country can also pay for their loved ones back here home.”

She said their facility was addressing some of the major gaps that other medical aids were not catering for such as zero shortfalls and taking those over the age of 65 years as principal members.

Ms Sowa said their goal was to be there for people in time of need and ensure that they are not turned down as they try to access medical attention.

“We have got the lowest rates, one of the best abridged benefits and no waiting period. We offer a service directory to our clients and if they go to the recommended doctors there is a possibility that there will be zero shortfall.”

She said other key features of their medical aid included access any medical facility private or public nationwide and access to outside of the country medical attention when there was need to countries such South Africa or India among others.

Ms Sowa encouraged the public to not only prioritise funeral policies stating that medical aid was also important for people’s health