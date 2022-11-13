WATCH: Special FC Platinum kings of local football

Ricky Zililo at Mandava Stadium

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 3

Cranborne Bullets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

HEAVENS opened up in Zvishavane as FC Platinum received their fourth consecutive Castle Lager Premier League title to reaffirm their dominance in the Zimbabwean topflight.

The Platinum miners sealed their impressive season with an easy win against Cranborne Bullets on the day they were crowned champions in front of their fans, for the first time. Goals by Walter Musona in the 13th minute, a 37th minute tap in by Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya after being set through by Panashe Mutimbanyoka who went on to cap the day with a 56th minute beauty as he rounded Cranborne Bullets keeper, marked a perfect end for FC Platinum.

Musona opened the scoring in the 11th minute with his 14th goal of the season. The 37th minute goal started with a brilliant move that was initiated by Juan Mutudza who sliced the ball through to Mutimbanyoka, who in turn picked up Ngwenya inside the box.

Mutimbanyoka then put the game to bed in the 56th minute as he dribbled past a cluster of defenders before rounding off the goalkeeper to score in an empty net. At the end of 90 minutes, FC Platinum sparked into celebrations, having achieved the fourth title as they join Highlanders and Dynamos, the only sides to have achieved the four consecutive championships feat in the PSL era.

Norman Mapeza, FC Platinum’s coach who has guided the platinum miners to three of their titles – 2018, 2019 and the 2021/22 described the present achievement as special in the

sense that they won it while on a rebuilding exercise.

“This was a special one because we did it with a relatively young squad. Most of these boys were playing for the first time in the Premiership. Also, we were on a rebuilding exercise. In 2018 we had a fantastic squad, a squad that had been together for two to three seasons and they had gelled, but this one, they were playing together for the first time,” Mapeza said.

So special were FC Platinum that they wrapped up the campaign with a 21-game unbeaten run, last losing in the league to Herentals 1-0 away in April. They also suffered just one defeat at home to Ngezi Platinum Stars, playing to two draws at their Mandava fortress against Dynamos and Black Rhinos as they won 14 out-of the 17 home games.

What also makes FC Platinum’s celebrations sweet is that since the league moved to 18 teams from 16 at the start of 2017, the platinum miners have dominated. The Zvishavane-based side, which made its debut in the Premiership in 2011 has been a force to reckon with, first winning the championship in 2017, successfully defending it the following season and going on to permanently keep the cup in 2019.

FC Platinum won the 2017 title with 72 points, two ahead of Dynamos. They successfully defended their title the following season with a massive 78 points, in a year that Ngezi Platinum Stars finished second on 65 points. In 2019, they were three points clear of runners-up Chicken Inn as they won the championship with 62 points.

Mapeza added that the second half of the season was taxing.

“Sometimes you won’t feel the happiness because you are always working hard. Second half was all about hard work, it was about planning, sourcing information about other teams,” said Mapeza.

Meanwhile, Cranborne Bullets coach Nesbert Saruchera was happy with his players’ performances despite losing to the champions.

“Overall, I’m happy that we created chances but failed to convert. I’m not worried about how we finished because next year we won’t be easy opponents. We’ve young players and next season they’ll be better,” said Saruchera.

