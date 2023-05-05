WATCH: Sweswe bullish ahead of tie

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Lizwe Sweswe has pulled weight behind his charges, saying they will condemn Hwange FC to defeat, in their Castle Lager Premiership encounter on Sunday.

Sweswe, in a pre-match conference on Thursday afternoon, said Amakhosi Amahle have prepared well to make sure they bag maximise at the Colliery.

Chiefs will be the Coal miner’s first opponents at home, as the Colliery opens gates to the Premiership.

For Sweswe, being at the Colliery won’t be a scare. He said his players are fit for the test.

“Everyone on camp is fit. We are doing things according to plan and we are geared for a win,” said Sweswe.

The Bulawayo side take the road, oozing with confidence drawn from their recent victory over Dynamos and Yadah.