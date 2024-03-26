WATCH: Treasury to insure citizens against drought

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

TREASURY is pooling together insurance contributions for citizens to mitigate the impact of El Nino-induced drought.

The total amount and list of districts set to receive pay outs will be revealed in the near future.

This was revealed by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube in an interview with Sunday News on Saturday in Bulawayo.

He said Government is cognisant of the prospective food insecurity challenges that have been brought by the El Nino induced drought and where putting all hands on deck to ensure the nation is food secure.

“We have seen renewed growth in our economy from 2021 to 2023 but what we are experiencing in 2024 is a slowdown which is attributed to the El Nino which has brought a drought and slowdown in agricultural output particularly impacting the maize sector.

“I am pleased to say when it comes to wheat production we are really secure there because it is an irrigated crop and we have achieved self-sufficiency. We will use the surplus to support our capacity to acquire more maize,” said the Minister.

He said as Government they were prepared to act on drought so that no one is left food insecure. “We have also some contributions in insurance, as the Ministry of Finance we always purchase insurance every year so that we can insure ourselves against a drought. In the fullness of time I will be able to say how much that is and which districts will benefit from that insurance or pay out,” said Prof Ncube.