WATCH: ZITF kicks off on high note

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) kicked off on a high note today (Tuesday), under strict Covid-19 regulations, with only a limited number of delegates allowed.

The annual trade showcase was last year postponed twice before finally suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 61st edition of the ZITF, a multi-sectoral expo which will be officially opened by President Mnangagwa this Thursday, is a milestone achievement for Zimbabwe, coming at a time when the country has just reopened its economy and is gearing towards a post Covid-19 recovery.

Eleven countries have confirmed their participation this year and these include Botswana, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Belarus, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria and Tanzania.

In addition, a total of 396 local direct exhibitors registered their participation at the trade fair. During a tour of the exhibition stands by the Sunday News, the exhibitors said they were ready for the show and highly optimistic.

In terms of the outlook of the show, exhibits have been arranged as follows: Hall 1 – building, construction, home improvement, engineering, agricultural equipment and energy; Hall 3 – Tourism and travel, education and training; and Hall 4 – Printing, packaging and stationery, ICT and financial services.

A number of high-level engagements have been planned including the calendar ZITF International Business Conference, with the Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga expected to deliver the keynote address on Wednesday 22 September.

Other engagements include the ZITF Innovators’ Forum, the inaugural ZITF Diplomats Forum, the Bulawayo Agricultural Show, Scholastica Conference and the CZI/ZITF Indaba.

While 24 September which will be a public day, no children will be allowed entry.

ZITF company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo is on record saying that children under 18 have been barred to avoid mishaps.

“We think adults will self-manage better than children and so we want to avoid any mishaps with children under the age of 18,” said Mr Moyo.

