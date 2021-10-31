Winter harvest, livestock to push up agric growth

Business Reporter

WINTER wheat harvest that has started across the country and a higher than anticipated performance of tobacco, wheat and livestock sectors will push agriculture growth this year from the projected 34 percent to about 36,2 percent, Government has noted.

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) last week indicated that is has started receiving wheat deliveries from farmers and stocks have already surpassed 24 000 tonnes.

Farmers have promised that deliveries will peak as late planted crop was still to be harvested raising hopes that the country will continue to work towards being wheat self-sufficient.

Over the years, the country has augmented wheat shortages by importing, something that has always contributed to a ballooning import bill.

However, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development the anticipated increase in wheat among other agriculture sub-sectors, will push agriculture growth this year.

Already the sector had seen a massive leap after the country recorded one of the best summer harvests following good rains received last year.

The country managed to harvest an excess of 2,8 million tonnes of maize from the previous summer season.

“Growth of the (agriculture) sector in 2021 has been slightly revised upwards to 36.2 percent from the initial projection of 34 percent, on account of higher-than-anticipated performance of tobacco, wheat and livestock, particularly beef, poultry, pork, sheep and goats,” the Ministry noted.

The upward trajectory, the Ministry added is expected to stretch into the coming year with growth targets anticipated at 5.1 percent.

“This growth attributable to expected favourable rainfall season and Government support to the sector through various programmes. The livestock sub-sector is expected to remain buoyant on condition of expected good pastures and water availability.”

A farmer based in Matabeleland South, Mr Arnold Sibanda said the Government and the country at large has seen improvements in the agriculture sector and that can be a major turning point for the economy.

“Since 2000, the country has been trying to find an equilibrium after the land reform programme. Now it seems everyone is just focused on agriculture.

“There is shift now where everyone is producing even from the small piece of land and this can go a long way in growing the sector,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said over the years the Government has provided support mechanism for farming hence the results are starting to come out.

Among programmes that have been initiated by Government to support agriculture include the Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming scheme and the Presidential Input Support Scheme.

In addition the Government has also initiated the Belarus Farm Mechanisation Facility, John Deere Farming equipment facility and revitalisation of water bodies and irrigation schemes across the country.

Farmers in most provinces have already started land preparation while experts have also predicted that the country will once again receive normal to above normal rains this year.