Woman runs amok, vandalises Catholic church

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Catholic church in Gokwe has set aside three days of prayer after a young woman who is not a congregant ran amok and vandalised catholic religious artefacts, church property and scattered the holy communion all over at the Uganda Martyrs Mission Church in Gokwe, Midlands Province.

The bizarre incident is reported to have occurred last Tuesday with allegations that the young woman was possessed at the time of the incident.

In a letter dated 24 March 2023 and addressed to the Catholic Diocese of Gokwe, Father Damian Gumbo on behalf of Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro informed the people of God about the vandalism that occurred at Uganda Martyrs Mission Church in Gokwe Diocese.

“A certain young girl who claimed to be from Zion Christian Church (ZCC) vandalised the Church presupposing to be possessed during the incident. During this forbidden act, the young girl destroyed the tabernacle, two ciboriums and strew holy communion in the church. She also demolished the lectern, sanctuary light, way of the cross portraits, chairs and windows.

“This happened on the 21st of March 2023. Due to this act of vandalism, the Apostolic Administrator of Gokwe Diocese summons the clergy, sisters, brothers and the laity into a Triduum of prayer for an act of Reparation. The three days will begin on Thursday 30th of March to Saturday 1st of April 2023. The Church will be reconsecrated on Sunday the 2nd of April 2023,” reads the letter.

While efforts to get a comment from the police were fruitless, a Catholic Internal Publication, Catholic Church News Zimbabwe, reports that the woman was arrested and appeared in court.

The publication reports that the woman said her actions were a result of a dream that she had been having for three years now every month of March.

The court therefore recommended that she receives psychiatric examination by a doctor before the court resumes on 4 April 2023.

The Church has since closed for use till the proper cleansing according to Catholic practice that is done through fasting and prayer for three days before the blessed sacrament can be reconstituted. @nyeve14