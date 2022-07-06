YMF steps up effort to support young miners with disabilities

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Young Miners Foundation (YMF) has stepped up efforts to support young miners with disabilities by setting up strategic partnerships that will provide conducive environments for these miners to fully participate in the mainstream of the mining economy.

As Zimbabwe is on course to achieve the Government’s US$12 billion mining industry target by 2023, young miners are actively playing their role to positively contribute to the attainment of the target.

YMF chief executive officer (CEO) Mr Payne Kupfuwa said they recently hosted the Young Miners with Disability Day where strategic partnerships were set up.

“As YMF through our Young Miners with Disability Unit we set up a day to celebrate young miners with disabilities.

“We created various strategic partnerships. Zimbabwe Mining Consultants director Mr Nyasha Magadhi donated a 10 hectares (ha) gold mine to the Young Miners with Disability Unit, while Performance Laboratories Managing director Mr Kiran Desai pledged to do 100 samples for that mine for free.

“This is a step forward that will see young miners with disabilities fully participate in the mainstream of the mining economy,” said Mr Kupfuwa.

He said other key partners such as Footprint Mining and Milling Private Limited, director Mr Godfrey Tsoka offered to assist with expertise and knowledge to run the mining project professionally.

Mr Kupfuwa said as YMF they will set up the administration structure of the mining company and assist in the financing of the project.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that the mining project for the Young Miners with Disability Unit will be a success. This should grow from small to a medium scale mining enterprise as we take mining as a business and not as a poverty driven initiative or a get rich quick scheme,” he added.

He said financial institutions have pledged to assist them so that the project takes off and grow.

Mr Kupfuwa said as an organisation they were working tirelessly to upscale about 100 mines owned by young miners from small scale to medium scale by 2025.

“There are various opportunities for the young small-scale miners to create wealth and develop our country, while complimenting the Government’s US$12 billion mining industry target by 2023.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kupfuwa said they were looking forward to the Mining, Engineering and Transport exhibition (Mine Entra) to strike more strategic partnerships and deals that could assist young miners grow their activities and operations.

President Mnangagwa is set to headline the country’s leading specialised exhibition, commonly known as Mine Entra to be held in Bulawayo in the next few weeks.

Mr Kupfuwa added: “Young miners need assistance be it financially or in terms of machinery and equipment for their operations to grow. As YMF we want to utilise Mine Entra to get more partners willing to assist young miners increase their production.”

Mine Entra returns after a two-year absence owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre between July 20 and 22.