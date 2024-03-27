ZACC arrests trio for fraud

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Chamunorwa Gombe, Munyaradzi Oshipeya, and Silas Chimbiro on allegations of fraud after they allegedly misrepresented themselves as owning irrigation land to ARDA.

According to the commission’s X account, subsequent to the misrepresentation the trio acquired farming inputs under the ARDA Joint Venture Programme.

“The three are alleged to have fraudulently acquired farming inputs under the ARDA Joint Venture Programme by misrepresenting to ARDA that they owned land under irrigation in Hurungwe and Karoi.

“As a result of their misrepresentation, they received fertilizers, seeds, and chemicals, which they sold. Gombe is also facing charges of money laundering as he is alleged to have used the proceeds of the crime to acquire tainted property,” reads the statement.

The trio are set to appear at the Karoi Magistrate Court today, for initial remand.