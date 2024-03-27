ZACC arrests trio for fraud

27 Mar, 2024 - 08:03 0 Views
0 Comments
ZACC arrests trio for fraud Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Chamunorwa Gombe, Munyaradzi Oshipeya, and Silas Chimbiro on allegations of fraud after they allegedly misrepresented themselves as owning irrigation land to ARDA.

According to the commission’s X account, subsequent to the misrepresentation the trio acquired farming inputs under the ARDA Joint Venture Programme.

“The three are alleged to have fraudulently acquired farming inputs under the ARDA Joint Venture Programme by misrepresenting to ARDA that they owned land under irrigation in Hurungwe and Karoi.

“As a result of their misrepresentation, they received fertilizers, seeds, and chemicals, which they sold. Gombe is also facing charges of money laundering as he is alleged to have used the proceeds of the crime to acquire tainted property,” reads the statement.

The trio are set to appear at the Karoi Magistrate Court today, for initial remand.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds