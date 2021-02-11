Zanu-PF backs govt’s stance on land barons

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party has backed Government’s move to deal with land barons in the country saying this will bring normalcy into the country’s real estate sector.

In a statement the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said land barons had become a law unto themselves hence the need for the law to take its course.

“The sprouting of illegal settlements in wetland areas, river banks and other prohibited areas is both criminal and inhuman. Wetlands and river banks must be protected at all costs. Indeed, the destruction of wetlands worsens the impact of floods as is currently being experienced in many parts of the country.

“We are glad that recent arrests have set the tone in efforts to bring normalcy into this critical real estate sector which is a key cog to achieving the national target of an Upper Middle-Income Economy as espoused in Vision 2030,” said Cde Moyo.

The party spokesperson further called on all structures of the party to co-operate with President Mnangagwa constituted all stakeholders team tasked with addressing the matter. The team is led by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.