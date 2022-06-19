Zanu-PF Matebeleland South official dies

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

THE ruling Zanu-PF in Matabeleland South has been plunged to mourning following the death of Cde Evelyn Mpofu who was the vice-chair in the provincial Women’s League.

Cde Mpofu, who passed on Friday was 38 years old. Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Cde Nqobizitha Ndlovu confirmed the death of Cde Mpofu describing it as a heavy blow to the party.

“Cde Mpofu just coughed twice and collapsed while walking with other colleagues at Habane Township in Esigodini. She was quickly rushed to Esigodini District Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“She is one person who worked tirelessly for the party and I must say one thing I am grateful for is she kept the revolutionary party’s orientation until she passed on. I worked with her while we were both in the youth provincial leadership and in the National Executive. She had risen through the ranks to occupy the vice-chairperson post in the provincial Women’s League,” said Cde Ndlovu.

Cde Mpofu was born on 24 September 1984 at United Bulawayo Hospitals and did her early primary education at Reigate School in Bulawayo up to Grade Five before transferring to Mvuthu Primary School in Habane, Esigodini.

She did her secondary education at Mvuthu High School in the same area.

Cde Mpofu became actively involved in politics in 1998. She then joined the National Youth Service at Border Gezi Training Camp in 2001 and graduated in the same year. Upon her graduation she was referred to Mbalabala School of Infantry for the instructor training (training of trainees).

In 2002 she was posted to Dayadaya Training Camp as drill instructor. She then moved to the Ministry of Youth as a youth officer in 2004.

She became a member of the National Executive of the Youth League in 2013 and became the Secretary for Information and Publicity as well as a Central Committee member up to 2018.

Cde Mpofu was re-elected as the Deputy Secretary for Transport and Welfare in the National Executive of the Youth League until 2021 when she was elected into the Matabeleland South Provincial Women’s League executive as the vice-chair.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Provincial Youth chair, Cde Moses Langa mourned the late provincial member and said:

“It is on a sad note that the province at large has lost one of the longest serving cadres in the Youth League who had recently graduated to the Women’s League. She helped the party from early 2000s and rose through the ranks up to national level as she was well dedicated. The province has really lost a hard-working cadre and well dedicated to the ruling party.”

Cde Mpofu was part of the delegation that toured Russia in 2017 and Zimbabwe Senior Cadre Investigation tour in Zhaotong, China in February 2019. Mourners are gathered at House Number 410 Dark City, Habane Township in Esigodini. – @nyeve14