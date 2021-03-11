Zephaniah Ngodzo ties the knot

Zephaniah Ngodzo ties the knot Zephaniah Ngodzo with his wife Nonhlanhla Khumalo

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SUNDAY was a big day for the Ngodzo family as one of the famous four football playing brothers, Zephaniah formalised his marriage to his long term partner, Nonhlanhla Khumalo with a white wedding.

Zephaniah Ngodzo with his brothers Petros, Johannes and Joel on his wedding day

The couple exchanged vows at a small ceremony held in Bulawayo’s Barham Green suburb. Zephaniah’s brothers, Johannes, Petros and Joel attended the wedding.

Zephaniah and Nonhlanhla have been together for 15 years, with their marriage blessed with two girls, Liandra and Lee-Anne.

Zephaniah Ngodzo on his wedding day

The 36-old Ngodzo is on the books of FC Talen Vision and just all other local footballers he is eagerly waiting for the resumption of the domestic game. Ngodzo has no plans to retire as yet.

@Mdawini_29

