ZERA further reviews downward fuel prices  

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has further reviewed downward the United States dollar component of diesel and blend.

In a statement, Zera said the new US dollars prices of Diesel 50 which was is now US$1,74 down from US$1.76 per litre that was announced last week while Blend (E20) is US$1,60 down from US US$1,61.

On Wednesday last week, Zera reduced petrol prices by 9 cents to US$1,61 from $1,70 per litre and pegged diesel at US$1,76, down from the previous US$1.80.

The latest continuous slashes in the price of petrol and diesel, buttresses the Government efforts to contain the price of the commodity from breaching the US$2 mark per litre.

Government and economic commentators have said the continued reduction of fuel prices will help ease inflation and reduce prices of goods and services, bringing relief to consumers.

In local currency, Zera said Diesel 50 is now $774,25 up from $727,69 while Blend (E20) is now $710,60 up from $667,43.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has with effect from Wednesday slightly adjusted tolling fees in local currency but they remain unchanged in foreign currency.

According to the new tariffs, which are in line with Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, tolling fees for light motor vehicles are now pegged at $860 up from $700 and mini-buses will be charged $1 290 up from $1 050.

Buses, haulage trucks and heavy vehicles will fork out $1 720, $4 300 and $2 150 respectively.

The statement said the residential discount term is now pegged at $17 200 up from $14 000.