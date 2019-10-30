Zim born ‘Beast’ impatient to lock horns against England in World Cup final

Zimbabwe born Tendai Mtawarira’s path to the Rugby World Cup final has been hard and he aims to make it worthwhile in a ‘physical onslaught’.

Some truly remarkable stories could have a fairytale ending in Yokohama on Saturday. Imagine, for example, if South Africa’s Siya Kolisi were to become the first black captain to hold aloft the Webb Ellis Cup. The last time the Springboks conquered the world in 2007, Kolisi was a wide-eyed 16-year-old watching in a township tavern.

It would be a momentous moment, too, if Tendai “the Beast” Mtawarira were to leave Japan with a winners’ medal. Now 34, the loose head prop is one of the game’s most popular figures, so much so a cry of “Beee-eeast!” echoes around the stadium when he carries the ball. Given his father told him he would never make it as a rugby player when he left his native Zimbabwe for Durban at the age of 18, his story serves as another inspiration to all.

When the Boks won their first World Cup in 1995, Mtawarira was living in Harare. At primary school he played soccer – “I didn’t watch rugby then” – but in his teens he began to become aware of rugby and prominent Springbok forwards such as Gary Teichmann and Bobby Skinstad. Something inside him stirred.

“All I thought about was being a Springbok. It was all I dreamed of. My dad thought I was making the wrong move. He told me that if I went down to South Africa I would be facing giants who were probably going to crush me. He didn’t really believe in my ability, so I saw it as a challenge. I told myself: ‘I’m going to prove you wrong.’”

Now the durable front-row is the third most-capped Springbok with 116 caps, behind only Victor Matfield and Bryan Habana. To win a World Cup in the twilight of his Test career would reward his dedication and his perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds.

“In 2007 I did watch and it was amazing, inspirational stuff. To be part of a World Cup final is a dream come true. I have worked hard throughout my career to get here and I want to make it count.”

When he became the first black African to win 100 caps last year, the milestone came in the second Test against England in Bloemfontein. His many years of experience taught him what to expect whenever he encounters a white jersey with a red rose on it.

“Every time we play against each other it’s always a physical onslaught. I don’t think it will be any different on Saturday. There’s definitely a mutual respect between the two countries. The best way we can show that is by going hard against each other.”

He also confirms the Springbok forwards have been forewarned by England’s semi-final display against New Zealand.

“They got on the front foot, were more physical and they got their reward. We are going to have to play out of our skins to win. They outplayed a really good team and we’re going to have to be very physical. It’ll be all about who takes charge of those big moments.”

South Africa have lost only one Test this year – against the All Blacks in the pool stages – and their pack are as big and settled as any in the tournament. Despite having one day less to prepare, Mtawarira does not believe a shortage of energy will be a problem for the winners of this year’s Rugby Championship.

“I don’t think that’s a big deal. The positive thing is that we have no injuries and we’ve had a good buildup to this final. Right now we have some good momentum. What happened in the past doesn’t really matter.”

They also have a nation willing them to replicate their triumphs of 1995 and 2007. “It means a lot to unite the country. There is a lot of excitement back home, lots of fans rallying behind the team and that is inspiring for us. We just want to go out there and represent our country the best we can.”

And if Kolisi does end up lifting the trophy, Mtawarira is among those who believes it would rank among the great rugby images. “It would be extra special. Siya is an inspirational leader … he has been exemplary. It would be amazing to win this World Cup with him as captain.”

England may be favourites to lift the trophy but, in addition to Kolisi, they still have to tame the Beast.– theguardian.com