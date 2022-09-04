Zim-Bots political relations cemented

President Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi make a toast at a cocktail in Botswana on recent — Picture by Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF has praised the strong relationship it shares with regional political parties which saw the country being invited for the just ended 39th elective congress of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which signals an embracement of the country’s engagement and re-engagement thrust.

The party’s Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the invitation further demonstrated that BDP holds Zanu-PF in high regard. He commended the cordial relations that the two countries shared.

“As a party we welcome the decision by His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of inviting His Excellency the President of the Republic of Botswana, Cde Dr Mokgweesi Eric Keabetwe Masisi to officiate the 2022 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show. Zanu-PF cherishes the friendship and the bond which was fertilised by our participation at the recently held BDP elective congress. This forum reinforced the ruling party’s deep-rooted loyalty to democracy,” he said.

Dr Mpofu said the platform also reaffirmed Zanu-PF’s allegiance to grassroots-based mobilisation strategies particularly at a time when the party is eyeing a five million vote target in the 2023 harmonised elections.

“It is also a strikingly happy coincidence that the 39th BDP Elective Congress has been convened at a time when the ruling Zanu-PF is finalising modalities for hosting its 2022 Elective Congress (Dates to be finalised by the Politburo).

“As ruling parties in the region, this congress also demonstrated our adherence to the supremacy of constitutionalism. To this end, the congress was a reminder that respect to internal institutional rules and ordinances at a party level guarantees delivery of leadership legitimacy,” he said.

Dr Mpofu, however, said the party hopes the opposition political parties like the Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) take a leaf from the integrity ruling parties are showing which promote constitutionalism, robust internal party structures and internal participators (elective) processes of political parties.

Furthermore, he said Zanu-PF remains committed to cordially bonding with fellow ruling parties in the region especially those that did not rise to power through demonising other nations.

“We remain supportive to the new breed of ruling parties that thrive on electoral processes and are not fond of inviting illegal sanctions upon their own countries and premise their existence on illegal imperialist validations as has been the case in Zimbabwe,” he added.

