Zim gets first medal at World Paralympics Athletics Grand Prix

Mehluli Sibanda

Senior Sports Reporter

MARGRET Bangajena won Zimbabwe’s first medal at the ongoing World Paralympics Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in the 800 metres T53/54 wheelchair event on Thursday.

It was Zimbabwe’s first medal at the Grand Prix, which is also a qualifying competition for the Tokyo Paralympics Games and runs from 6 to 14 February. The athletes are still chasing qualification to Tokyo after missing out some events due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Bangajena (43) is a civil servant working for the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement under the Seed Services Institute.

Ministry of Lands Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera congratulated Bangajena for doing the ministry as well as the nation proud.

“Congratulations Margret you have made the Nation and the Ministry proud. Continue to raise our flag high, the sky is the limit,’’ wrote Dr Basera on Twitter.

