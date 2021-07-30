Zim records 81 Covid-19 deaths

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE continues to record high numbers of Covid-19 fatalities after the country recorded 81 deaths due to the pandemic on Thursday.

Over the past couple of months, there has been a surge of Covid-19 cases and deaths, with the figures already surpassing figures for both the first and second wave.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care on Thursday the country recorded 2 089 new cases and 81 deaths.

The positivity rate for the 15 217 test done was pegged at 13,7 percent.

“There were 756 hospitalised cases, new admissions 124, asymptomatic 219, mild to moderate 388, severe 101 and 48 in Intensive Care Units. 2 011 new recoveries, national recovery rate stands at 69 percent. Active cases go down to 28 841.

“As at 29 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 105 656 confirmed cases, including 73 394 recoveries and 3 421 deaths. To date, a total of 1 593 656 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” reads the update.

In terms of vaccinations, 31 372 received their first dose on Thursday bringing the cumulative total for the first dose to 1 593 656 while for 17 247 got their second dose bring the cumulative total for the second dose to 730 378.