Zim records decline in malaria cases

Amanda Mlevu , Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded a sharp decline in malaria cases inspired by various interventions that have been undertaken by the Government in combating the disease.

In a statement the on the occasion to commemorate the Sadc Malaria Day, which run under the theme, ‘Resilient health system and communities to malaria elimination,’ the Ministry of Health and Child Care said malaria cases have declined from 32 cases per 1000 population to nine cases per 1000 population in 2022.

The ministry attributed the decline to the various strategies such as indoor residual spraying, use of long lasting insecticidal nets as well as community engagement and epidemic preparedness and response.

“In Zimbabwe, malaria is an epidemic prone disease of major public health importance and priority disease for elimination and close to 68 percent of the population resides in malaria risk areas. Zimbabwe uses the World Health Organisation certified strategies which include indoor residual spraying, use of long lasting insecticidal nets, intermittent preventive treatment in pregnancy as well as use of efficacious medicines to treat malaria,” reads the statement.

It further noted that over 2.5 million insecticidal treated nets were distributed and the country attained a 100 percent coverage of targeted sleeping spaces.

“The theme acts as a reminder to the SADC countries to invest in strategies that ensure that all marginalised populations are reached with prevention, diagnosis and treatment devices for the region to eliminate malaria,” read the statement.

“These achievements have been made possible by the strong support by the community leadership and active participation by the community that has seen the Ministry of Health and Child Care attains high coverage across strategies.”

According to the statement, malaria commodities are deployed for free to the affected communities regardless of economic status, gender, ethnicity, or religion. This has been made possible by the unwavering support from both the Government of Zimbabwe and funding partners.

The Ministry said it was alert to the changes in climate change and the expected increase in malaria cases which calls for increased investment in malaria prevention strategies.

It called on the private sector to join the fight against malaria.