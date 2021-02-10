Zim to host World Radio Day indaba

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE will host a sub-regional indaba on World Radio Day (WRD), with countries in Southern and Eastern Africa set to participate in discussions that explore the opportunities and challenges faced by those on the airwaves at a time Covid-19 is changing the media landscape.

The 10th anniversary of the annual WRD celebrations will be held on 12 February. This year’s festivities will coalesce around three global sub themes: Evolution, Innovation and Connection.

The sub-regional indaba will run under the theme “Opportunities and challenges for radio amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The indaba’s stated objective is to bring together media stakeholders from Eastern and Southern Africa to celebrate WRD. In a statement, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) announced Zimbabwe’s hosting of the event.

“The World Radio Day (WRD) 2021 will be celebrated under the global theme New World New Radio and the 3 global sub themes: evolution, innovation and connection. 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of WRD and 110 years of radio. On this World Day, UNESCO calls on everyone – audiences, radio broadcasters and audiovisual professionals – to celebrate radio and its values and to promote reliable information as a common good.

“In Eastern and Southern Africa, Zimbabwe will host a sub-regional indaba, a virtual event to commemorate the 2021 WRD on the 12th of February from 11.00am-1.00pm Harare time. The topic for the indaba is, “Opportunities and challenges for radio amidst the COVID-19 pandemic”, targeting commercial, public and community radio representatives from Eastern and Southern Africa. The indaba will also provide a platform for media stakeholders to share,” UNESCO said.