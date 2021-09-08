Zimbabwe beat Ireland in first ODI

08 Sep, 2021 - 23:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe beat Ireland in first ODI Blessing Muzarabani picked up four wickets for 29 runs in 9

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE started off the One Day International cricket series against Ireland on a bright note when they won by 38 runs at the Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday (today).

The win saw Zimbabwe take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Crucially, the win came with 10 points as the three matches are part of the International Cricket Council’s Cricket World Cup Super League. It was Zimbabwe’s second win in the Super League following their triumph over Pakistan away in November last year.

Craig Ervine top scored for Zimbabwe with 64 runs from 96 balls

Skipper Craig Ervine top scored for Zimbabwe with 64 runs from 96 balls coming in to bat at number three, Sikandar Raza was second best with an unbeaten 59 off 44 deliveries, which was good enough for him to win the Payer of the Match accolade while Brendan Taylor chipped in with a 45-ball 49, Zimbabwe ending their innings on 266/7 in 50 overs after they lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

The Zimbabwean bowlers, led by pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani fought hard to blow away Ireland for 228 in 48.4 overs. Muzarabani picked up four wickets to repel the Irish whose run chase was led by opener William Porterfield who notched up 75 off 110 deliveries while Harry Tector was second best with 50 runs.

Sikandar Raza scored 59 runs from 44 deliveries to walk away with the Player of the Match

Muzarabani ended with four wickets for 29 runs in 9.4 overs, with two of those overs being maidens. Left arm spinners, Wellington Masakadza and Sean Williams picked up two wickets apiece while Wessley Madhevere had one wicket together with Luke Jongwe.

The two teams clash in the second ODI at the same venue on Friday while the third and final match of the series is taking place next Monday. _Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting